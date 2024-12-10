Search icon
Published 19:23 IST, December 10th 2024

Winter Joint Pain? Effective Remedies To Ease Discomfort

National Center for Biotechnology Information states that about 67.2% of people with osteoarthritis report experiencing joint pain triggered by cold weather.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Winter Joint Pain | Image: Pexels

Experiencing joint pain as temperatures drop is a common concern. Have you ever wondered why this happens or sought medical advice? As the colder months approach, it’s essential to take preventive measures to avoid painful episodes that leave you clenching your fists and teeth.

According to a study published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, about 67.2% of people with osteoarthritis report experiencing joint pain triggered by cold weather.

(Winter Joint Pain. Image: Pexels)

What is the link between joint pain and cold weather?  

While the exact connection between joint pain and cold weather remains unclear, Healthline suggests several possible explanations. These include blood vessel tightening up due to exposure to cold, potentially increasing discomfort. Emotional shifts due to cold weather are real and these mood changes or depression may exacerbate pain. Lower physical activity levels in winter can also contribute to stiffness and discomfort.

(Winter Joint Pain. Image: Pexels)

Effective remedies to ease joint pain

  • Stay warm by using a hot water bottle or heating pad, especially when the joint pain flare-ups.
  • Keep moving as regular activity can help reduce joint pain, as per Healthline.
  • A warm soak can help alleviate discomfort caused by cold temperatures.
  • Incorporating anti-inflammatory foods into your diet may help manage joint pain.
  • Some research suggests dehydration can heighten pain perception, so ensure adequate fluid intake.
  • Always be prepared by checking the weather forecast and dress warmly to minimize cold-induced pain.

Taking these steps can help you stay comfortable and keep joint pain at bay during the colder months.

Updated 19:23 IST, December 10th 2024

