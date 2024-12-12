Winter Season: Why Do I Always Feel Extreme Cold?

It is common to feel slightly cold during the winter months, but if you're experiencing extreme cold or persistent chills, it may indicate underlying health concerns.

Regardless of the season, some people face extreme cold despite layering clothes and eating healthily. Let’s find out the underlying issues that are contributing to why you always feel extremely cold.

(Possible reasons for feeling extremely cold. Image: Pexels)

Possible reasons for feeling extremely cold

According to Healthline, persistent coldness can be linked to Anaemia, Hypothyroidism, Dehydration, Atherosclerosis, Diabetes, Raynaud’s Phenomenon, Anorexia Nervosa, Low Body Weight, Poor Blood Circulation, Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and medication side effects.

(How to address extreme cold sensitivity. Image: Pexels)

How to address extreme cold sensitivity

Feeling colder than others in a room can be awkward, but some steps can help address this condition:

Improve sleep patterns: Ensure you get adequate rest. If sleep-deprived, try taking power naps or going to bed earlier to achieve your targeted sleeping hours.

Maintain a healthy diet: Incorporate a variety of vegetables, fruits, lean protein, and other nutritious foods into your meals.

Increase fluid intake: Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, especially warm water during colder months. Consuming water-rich fruits like melons can also help.

Consult a doctor: If lifestyle changes don’t improve your condition or if symptoms persist, consult a healthcare professional for further evaluation and treatment.