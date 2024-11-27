Search icon
Published 16:20 IST, November 27th 2024

World AIDS Day 2024: History, Date, Theme, And Future Outlook

As per WHO, the world can end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 with human rights at the centre, with communities in the lead.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
World AIDS Day 2024 | Image: Pexels

“The world can end AIDS – if everyone’s rights are protected,” states the World Health Organization (WHO).

What is World AIDS Day?

(World AIDS Day 2024. Image: Pexels)

Started in 1988 by WHO, the World AIDS Day is observed every year on December 1, this year it falls on Sunday. On this occasion, several other organizations, NGOs, and communities come together to spread awareness about HIV/AIDS, while honouring those who have lost their lives because of the chronic condition.

As per WHO, the world can end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 with human rights at the centre, with communities in the lead.

What is the theme for World AIDS Day 2024?

(World AIDS Day 2024. Image: Pexels)

WHO declares that this year World AIDS Day 2024 will be observed under the theme “Take the rights path: My health, my right!”.

The organization calls upon global leaders and citizens “to champion the right to health by addressing the inequalities that hinder progress in ending AIDS”.

Updated 16:41 IST, November 27th 2024

