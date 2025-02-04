World Cancer Day 2025: Simple Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your Risk Of This Chronic Disease

World Cancer Day is observed every year on February 4th, and this year it falls on Tuesday, i.e. today. This day is significant for everyone whether you have a deadly illness, because events like this help people to spread awareness about the prevention, detection, and treatment of chronic disease.

The year 2025 is even more special as it marks 25 years since the signing of the Charter of Paris Against Cancer at the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium.

The theme of World Cance Day 2025

The World Health Organization (WHO) is hosting World Cancer Day 2025 under the theme "United by Unique," which the NGO believes will bring a collective effort to fight against cancer.

According to WHO, in the year 2022, the South-East Asia Region had 2.4 million new cases, including 56,000 children, and 1.5 million deaths. “Among all the WHO regions, our region had the highest number of cancers of the lips and oral cavity, uterine cervix, and childhood cancers. It is estimated that by 2050, there will be an 85% increase in the number of new cases and deaths in the region,” WHO states.

Here's a quick and simple guide to making a lifestyle changes to keep the chronic disease at bay

Mayo Clinic highlights some important points on how to make lifestyle changes such as: