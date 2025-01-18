1 IPS Officer Involved, Real Culprits Being Let Go: Sanjoy Roy's Big Claim in Court

Abhaya Rape and Murder: Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's state-run RG Kar Hospital, has been convicted by a local court on Saturday. However, Roy claimed he was not guilty and is "falsely implicated".

"I have been falsely implicated. I have not done this. Those who have done so are being let go. One IPS involved", Roy reportedly told the judge.

In response, the judge assured Roy he would have a chance to speak before the sentence was pronounced on Monday. "You will be heard on Monday. Now, I am sending you to judicial custody. Your punishment will be announced on Monday. I have fixed the time at 12:30 to hear. Then will announce the punishment," Justice Das stated.

Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, will be sentenced on Monday. Currently held at Presidency Jail, Roy has been found guilty under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to rape, murder, and causing death.

The judgment was delivered nearly two months after the in-camera trial began in November of the previous year, and over 160 days following the horrific crime committed on August 9.

The case involves the alleged rape and murder of a 28-year-old postgraduate medical trainee on August 9, whose body was found in a hospital seminar room. Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, was arrested the next day.

Officials alleged that he acted alone, but the victim’s family and junior doctors’ groups suspected a wider conspiracy. The crime sent shockwaves across the nation, triggering protests over workplace safety for medical professionals.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought the harshest punishment for Roy, presenting evidence, including CCTV footage and his presence near the crime scene.