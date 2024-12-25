1 Killed, Including Constable, in Separate Accidents in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Two persons, including a police constable, were killed while two others were seriously injured in separate road accidents in Muzaffarnagar district, UP.

Constable Deepak Kumar, 30, was killed when the car he was driving crashed into a road divider near the Pinna Bypass on the Shamli-Muzaffarnagar highway. According to Kotwali Police Station SHO Akshay Sharma, the incident occurred while Kumar, who was posted in Shamli district, was on his way to work from Muzaffarnagar.

In the second incident, a youth identified as Hani (22) lost his life while two others sustained serious injuries after a speeding car hit their motorcycle on Delhi-Dehradun road under the Nai Mandi police station limits on Tuesday, police said.