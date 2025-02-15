10 Devotees Heading to Maha Kumbh Killed After Car-Bus Collision on Prayagraj Highway

Prayagraj: At least 10 people were killed after a car collided with a bus on Friday night. The incident occurred around 2 AM on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway in the Meja area. Additionally, 19 pilgrims were injured in the crash.

According to the police, the victims, who were from Korba district in Chhattisgarh , were returning from the Maha Kumbh when the accident took place. Authorities responded promptly, with the injured being sent to a local hospital for treatment.

The police recovered the bodies trapped in the Bolero vehicle and sent them for post-mortem.

DCP Yamunanagar, Vivek Chandra Yadav, confirmed that 10 people had died after the Bolero, carrying devotees from Chhattisgarh, collided with a bus. The accident occurred on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway near the Meja police station at midnight. The bodies were taken to Swaroop Rani Medical Hospital for post-mortem.

"An unfortunate incident occurred in Prayagraj when a bus and Bolero collided. All the passengers in the Bolero died in the accident. The victims were traveling to Prayagraj from Chhattisgarh, while the bus was en route from Prayagraj to Raigarh," said CMO AK Tiwari.

Reports suggest the crash happened when the speeding Bolero collided with the bus. Images from the scene show the front of the Bolero completely smashed.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Condoles the Accident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, as stated in a release from the Chief Minister's Office. The CM instructed officials to immediately reach the site and expedite relief efforts. He also directed district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

President Murmu Offers Condolences

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences over the accident through her X account: