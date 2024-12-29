10-Year-Old Boy, Rescued After Being Trapped in Guna Borewell For Over 12 Hours, Dies

Guna: A 10-year-old boy tragically passed away after being rescued from a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district on Sunday morning. The boy, Sumit Meena, was rushed to the district hospital in critical condition but could not survive despite the relentless efforts of doctors and authorities.

Boy Rescued But Succumbs in Hospital

Sumit was pulled out of the borewell early Sunday morning in critical condition and rushed to the district hospital. A team of six doctors, led by Guna CMHO Dr. Rajkumar Rishishwar, immediately began treatment. However, despite their best efforts, Sumit could not survive. Dr. Rishishwar later confirmed his demise.

Night of Agony in Borewell

During the rescue operation, Sumit’s arms and legs remained submerged in water throughout the night, while his neck stayed above the waterline. Witnesses reported that mud had entered his mouth, worsening his condition. Officials noted that the prolonged exposure to cold water caused his limbs to go numb, and his body became severely cold and contracted due to the frigid temperature.

Authorities Began Rescue Operation After Incident Reported to District Administration