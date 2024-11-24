11 Bangladeshi Nationals Staying Illegally in Jaipur Sent Back

Jaipur: Eleven Bangladeshi nationals, including six minors, living illegally in Jaipur have been deported to their country on Sunday.

Police also arrested two locals for facilitating their stay in the city, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Amit Kumar, said.

The Bangladeshi nationals were first sent to a detention centre in Alwar from where they were deported to their country on Sunday with the help of the Border Security Force (BSF), the DCP said.

"On receiving a tip-off about some Bangladeshi citizens living in the Bhankrota area of the city, police arrested them after finding Bangladeshi birth certificates, ID cards and character certificates in their possession," the officer said.

"Information was gathered about them from the authorities in Bangladesh which were forwarded to the Union Home Ministry in Delhi. The illegal migrants also secured Aadhaar cards using forged documents with the help of two locals who have been arrested. A hunt is on to nab the other accused persons," the DCP added.