11 Killed in Bus Accident in Maharashtra's Gondia, 34 Injured

Gondia: A bus operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) overturned on the Kohmara State Highway in Gondia district on Friday, killing 11 people with 34 others injured, police reported.

The accident took place on Friday afternoon near Bindravana Tola village, on the Gondia-Arjuni road, when a Maharashtra State Transport bus overturned. The bus, en route from Nagpur to Gondia, was carrying more than 40 passengers at the time.

Earlier, 8 passengers were reported to be death. Later on, the death toll increased to 11.

"34 people have been injured, and 11 have died. Treatment of those injured in the accident is underway. One of the deceased was from Nagpur, another from Chandrapur, a few from Bhandara, and some from Gondia," said Gondia District Collector Prajit Nair told to the agency.

After the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and declared an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"Distressed by the loss of lives in the bus mishap in Gondia, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM Narendra Modi," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a post on X.

Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also directed immediate medical assistance for the injured.

"A State transport Shivshahi bus overturned in a horrific accident. Eight bodies have been recovered from the site of the incident, and the death toll is expected to increase. Information about the situation was taken from the local administration. Instructions have been issued for immediate and proper treatment of the injured," Maharashtra CMO said in a statement.