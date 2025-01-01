Published 17:21 IST, January 1st 2025
11 Maoists Including Tarakka Sidam Surrender Before Maharashtra CM Fadnavis In Mumbai
Tarakka Sidam including several other maoists surrendered before Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday.
Maoists surrender before Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | Image: ANI
Mumbai: At least 11 Maoists including Tarakka Sidam surrendered before Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Gadchiroli Police headquarters on Wednesday.
More to follow…
