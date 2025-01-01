Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 11 Maoists Including Tarakka Sidam Surrender Before Maharashtra CM Fadnavis In Mumbai

Published 17:21 IST, January 1st 2025

11 Maoists Including Tarakka Sidam Surrender Before Maharashtra CM Fadnavis In Mumbai

Tarakka Sidam including several other maoists surrendered before Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Maoists surrender before Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | Image: ANI

Mumbai: At least 11 Maoists including Tarakka Sidam surrendered before Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Gadchiroli Police headquarters on Wednesday.

More to follow…

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:21 IST, January 1st 2025

Recommended

11 Maoists Surrender Before Fadnavis at Gadchiroli Police HQs | LIVE
India News
Police Refusing To Share Video: Puneet Khurana’s Sister's Big Revelation
India News
10 Dead, 30 Injured After Vehicle Rams Into Crowd in New Orleans
World News
TMKOC Fame Jheel Mehta Ties The Knot With Aditya Dube, First Video Out
Entertainment News
India, Pakistan Conduct Annual Exchange of List of Nuclear Installations
India News
Cabinet's First New Year Decision Puts Farmers First: PM Modi
India News
Hyderabad Toofans Bag Bonus Point With Shootout Win Vs Delhi SG Pipers
SportFit
Shoot For Nani Starrer HIT 3 Halted As Crew Member Dies On Set
Entertainment News
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Rose in December 2024: All You Need to Know
Automobile
Alex Carey Provides Massive Update On Mitchell Starc's Rib Injury
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.