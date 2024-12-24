12 IAS Officers Transferred In Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday appointed IAS officer Anbalgan P industries secretary and civil servant Harshdeep Kamble general manager of Mumbai civic transport undertaking BEST as it effected a reshuffle in the bureaucracy with the transfer of 12 officers.

Anil Diggikar, a 1990-batch IAS officer who was GM, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST), has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Divyang Kalyan Department, Mantralaya (state secretariat) in Mumbai, according to an official statement.

Kamble, a 1997-batch officer who was principal secretary (industries), industries, energy and labour department, will replace Diggikar at BEST. Anbalgan, a 2001-batch bureaucrat and Chairman and Managing Director, MAHAGENCO, will succeed Kamble, it said.

Radhakrishnan B, a 2008-batch officer and joint secretary to the Chief Minister, will be the new chairman and managing director of MAHAGENCO, the state-run power generation company.

Collector of Gadchiroli district Sanjay Daine has been named Commissioner (Textile) and posted in Nagpur.

Rahul Kardile, collector of Wardha, has been transferred and appointed the new commissioner of the Nashik Municipal Corporation. Vanmathi C, joint commissioner (state tax), will succeed Kardile in Wardha, according to the statement.

Sanjay Pawar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chandrapur Zilla Parishad, will replace Vanmathi. Avishyant Panda, Commissioner (Textile), Nagpur will be the new Gadchiroli district collector. Vivek Johnson (IAS-2018 batch) will take the place of Pawar in Chandrapur, it informed.