12 Indian Nationals Killed In Russia-Ukraine Conflict, 16 Still Missing: MEA

New Delhi: India has confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have died while serving in the Russian military during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), another 16 individuals remain missing. Responding to media queries on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Twelve Indian nationals have died in the (Russia-Ukraine) conflict, who were serving in the Russian Army." He added that of the 126 Indians known to be serving with the Russian armed forces, 96 have already been discharged.

"Out of the 126 known cases of Indian nationals serving in the Russian armed forces, 96 individuals have already returned. They have been discharged from the Russian armed forces," Jaiswal said during his weekly media briefing.

The remaining 18 individuals still serving with the Russian military have caused concern. Jaiswal confirmed that the whereabouts of 16 of them are currently unknown, and the Russian authorities have listed them as "missing”.

"The Russian side has categorised them as missing," he said, adding that the MEA is in constant touch with the families of those missing.

"We remain engaged with the Russian authorities to ascertain the whereabouts of the missing Indian nationals and for an early release and repatriation of those who remain," Jaiswal said.

This week, the death of an Indian national from Kerala, Binil TB, was confirmed. Binil, from Thrissur, is believed to be the 10th casualty among the Indian nationals recruited by the Russian military. His death was first made public by a relative on Monday.

Jaiswal called Binil's death "unfortunate" and confirmed that the Indian embassy in Moscow is working with Russian authorities to bring his body back to India. Additionally, another Kerala native, who was injured in the conflict, is currently receiving treatment in a Moscow hospital.

"The embassy is in touch with him and Russian authorities for his well-being, and we are hopeful that he will return after his treatment," Jaiswal added.

Following Binil's death, India has raised concerns with Russia about the release of all Indian nationals who had joined the Russian military. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised the issue during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July 2024, calling for their early discharge.

In October 2024, Indian officials confirmed that 85 Indian nationals had been discharged from the Russian military, and efforts continue to secure the release of the remaining 20.