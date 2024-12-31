12 People Killed in Road Accident in Pakistan's Sindh

Karachi: At least 12 people, including eight members of the same family, were killed when a bus collided with a trailer on the National Highway in the southern Sindh province of Pakistan.

The passenger bus carrying a wedding party was returning from Hyderabad when the accident took place near Moro on Monday night, Deputy Commissioner Arsalan Saleem Hyderabad said.

“There were around 20 people in the wedding party and 12 were killed," he said.

One of the dead, a young girl, who was badly injured in the accident, succumbed to her injuries in a hospital in Karachi on Tuesday morning.

Saleem said eight of the deceased belonged to the family of a prominent doctor.

A doctor at the Moro government hospital said the condition of five of the injured was critical and they were moved to Nawabshah and Karachi for better care.

The driver of the trailer who hit the bus fled from the scene.

Road accidents in Pakistan are common because of reckless driving, poor condition of vehicles, damaged roads, and untrained drivers.