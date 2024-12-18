Search icon
Published 12:57 IST, December 18th 2024

14-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Raped in Jharkhand

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image used for representation | Image: Freepik

Chaibasa: A 14-year-old girl, who was found lying unconscious near an Anganwadi centre after allegedly being raped by a man in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, died on Wednesday at a hospital in Odisha, police said.

Family members of the girl lodged a complaint with the Jagannathpur Police Station, alleging that the minor was raped, a senior officer said.

"According to villagers, the minor with torn clothes was found lying unconscious near an Anganwadi centre on Tuesday evening. She was taken to a community health centre and later admitted to a sub-divisional hospital in bordering Odisha where she breathed her last while undergoing treatment," Jagannathpur Police Station in-charge Shivnarayan Tiwari.

A post-mortem examination of her body would be conducted during the day to ascertain the exact cause of death, he said.

"The accused was arrested and would be produced before a court here. An FIR was also registered," Tiwari said.

Villagers caught the accused and beat him up till a police team reached the spot and took him into its custody, another police officer said. 

 

Updated 12:57 IST, December 18th 2024

