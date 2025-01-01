Search icon
Published 18:32 IST, January 1st 2025

1 Dead, 15 School Students Injured After Bus Overturns in Kannur

A Kurumathur Chinmaya School bus overturned in Valakkai, Kannur, killing a Class 5 student and injuring 15 others while transporting them home after school.

Reported by: Digital Desk
1 Dead, 15 School Students Injured After Bus Overturns in Kannur | Image: ANI

Kannur: An accident occurred this evening in Valakkai, Kannur, when a school bus carrying students lost control and overturned. The incident took place near the Valakkai Bridge, with the bus, belonging to Kurumathur Chinmaya School, veering off course on a slope. A Class 5 student lost her life in the accident.

The deceased was identified as Nedhya S Rajesh, a fifth-grade girl student.

The bus was transporting students home after school hours, and a total of 15 students were injured in the incident. 

According to the Public Relations Department Government of Kerala , "The incident occurred near the Valakkai Bridge when the bus lost control on a slope and flipped over. 15 children were injured in the accident."

The injured students have been taken to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Residents in the area quickly responded, launching rescue efforts immediately after the accident.

More details awaited.

 

Updated 18:40 IST, January 1st 2025

Kerala

