1 Dead, 15 School Students Injured After Bus Overturns in Kannur

Kannur: An accident occurred this evening in Valakkai, Kannur, when a school bus carrying students lost control and overturned. The incident took place near the Valakkai Bridge, with the bus, belonging to Kurumathur Chinmaya School, veering off course on a slope. A Class 5 student lost her life in the accident.

The deceased was identified as Nedhya S Rajesh, a fifth-grade girl student.

The bus was transporting students home after school hours, and a total of 15 students were injured in the incident.

According to the Public Relations Department Government of Kerala , "The incident occurred near the Valakkai Bridge when the bus lost control on a slope and flipped over. 15 children were injured in the accident."

The injured students have been taken to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Residents in the area quickly responded, launching rescue efforts immediately after the accident.