15-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit by Vande Bharat Train in UP's Patulki Village

Barabanki: In a tragic incident reported in Uttar Pradesh, a 15-year-old girl lost her life after being hit by a Vande Bharat Express near Patulki village. The girl's body has been sent for postmortem and as per initial reports, it looks like a case of suicide.

15-Year-Old Girl Hit by Train, Dies

A 15-year-old girl died after being hit by a train on the Lucknow-Ayodhya railway track near Patulki village here, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday when the Vande Bharat Express train was on its way from Ayodhya to Lucknow. The loco pilot, after noticing the girl on the tracks, immediately applied the brakes, but she was unfortunately struck by the train, officials said.

Body of Deceased Sent for Postmortem, Appears To Be Case of Suicide

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, Station House Officer of Dariyabad Police Station Manoj Sonkar said. A thorough investigation is underway, they said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.