Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 16-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide in Jalna District After Harassment; Accused Arrested

Published 23:48 IST, December 10th 2024

16-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide in Jalna District After Harassment; Accused Arrested

A 16-year-old girl in Jalna, Maharashtra, died by suicide after harassment by a man threatening to post objectionable photos. The Accused has been arrested.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A man has been arrested in Thane for raping his daughter. Image for representational purposes only. | Image: PTI

Jalna: A 16-year-old girl committed suicide on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Jalna district allegedly due to constant harassment by a man who threatened to post her objectionable photos and videos on social media, police said.

The girl, studying in Class 11, hanged herself in her house. The accused, also a resident of Ambad town in the district, was arrested after her parents lodged a complaint, they said.

The accused, aged 20, had been threatening and harassing the girl for some time, according to the police.

He threatened to post objectionable photos and videos of the victim on social media, tarnishing her image, they said.

The victim's parents had lodged a complaint with the Ambad police station on December 3, stating the man had objectionable content in his possession and was harassing their daughter. The police arrested the accused and later released him on bail.

He also reportedly threatened to kill her if she refused to talk to him.

Unable to bear the constant harassment and threats, the girl killed herself, the police added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:48 IST, December 10th 2024

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.