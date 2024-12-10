16-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide in Jalna District After Harassment; Accused Arrested

Jalna: A 16-year-old girl committed suicide on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Jalna district allegedly due to constant harassment by a man who threatened to post her objectionable photos and videos on social media, police said.

The girl, studying in Class 11, hanged herself in her house. The accused, also a resident of Ambad town in the district, was arrested after her parents lodged a complaint, they said.

The accused, aged 20, had been threatening and harassing the girl for some time, according to the police.

He threatened to post objectionable photos and videos of the victim on social media, tarnishing her image, they said.

The victim's parents had lodged a complaint with the Ambad police station on December 3, stating the man had objectionable content in his possession and was harassing their daughter. The police arrested the accused and later released him on bail.

He also reportedly threatened to kill her if she refused to talk to him.

Unable to bear the constant harassment and threats, the girl killed herself, the police added.