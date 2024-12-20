16-Year-Old IIT Aspirant Found Dead In Hostel Room In Kota

Kota: In another tragic incident, a 16-year-old boy from Bihar, studying in class 11th, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room in Kota's Vigyan Nagar area on Friday. Despite the fan being equipped with an anti-hanging device, the incident occurred, leaving authorities and family members in shock.

According to the police, the boy, a resident of the Vaishali district in Bihar, had been preparing for the IIT-JEE entrance exam at a coaching institute in Kota since April this year. The Kota police suspect it to be a case of suicide, but no suicide note was found. The police are probing the matter to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step.

This incident marks the 17th case of suicide by coaching students in Kota this year, highlighting a concerning trend in the city known for its rigorous academic preparation atmosphere. In 2023, Kota witnessed 26 cases of suicide by coaching students, the highest number ever recorded.