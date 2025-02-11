Election Delhi 2025 in association with

  • 19-Year-Old Girl Raped by Friend, 2 Others Filmed the Act and Shared Video on Social Media

Published 12:46 IST, February 11th 2025

19-Year-Old Girl Raped by Friend, 2 Others Filmed the Act and Shared Video on Social Media

A 19-year-old girl was raped by a friend while two others filmed the acted and shared the video of the same on social media in Thane, Maharashtra.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Woman raped in Thane district; friends share video on social media | Image: Pixabay

Thane: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her friend while two others filmed the act and shared the video on social media in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The Bhiwandi police on Sunday arrested the woman's 22-year-old friend for the rape and her girlfriend and another person, who filmed the assault, an official said.

According to the police, the assault took place in the Kamatghar area of Bhiwandi on December 29, 2024.

The official said the victim's friend lured her to come with him for a walk in the afternoon and then took her to a lodge where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

He said the two other accused filmed the act and shared it on social media.

The official said the woman lodged a police complaint a month after the assault after the video went viral.

"We have arrested two men and the victim's girlfriend who was part of the conspiracy," senior inspector Krishnadev Kharade said, adding that the trio have been remanded in police custody until February 12. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 12:46 IST, February 11th 2025

