1993 Bombay Blasts Convict Abu Salem Moves HC Seeking Sentence Remission

Mumbai: Abu Salem, a gangster convicted in the 1993 Bombay blasts case, has filed a plea in the Bombay High Court requesting sentence remission and early release from prison.

In his petition, Salem contended that he has completed 25 years behind bars as per the extradition treaty between India and Portugal and is therefore eligible for release.

The case was mentioned on February 17 before Justices Sarang Kotwal and SM Modak, who scheduled the hearing for March 10.

Salem was extradited from Portugal in 2005 following a prolonged legal battle and was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment for his involvement in the 1993 serial bombings that devastated Mumbai.

In June 2022, the Supreme Court ruled that while it could not commute Salem’s sentence, the Central government is obligated to use its remission powers to release him upon completing 25 years in prison, in line with the extradition treaty's provisions.

This judgment followed Salem’s petition before the apex court, seeking a reduction in his sentence.

Who is Abu Salem?

Abu Salem is a convicted gangster and former member of the Dawood Ibrahim-led D-Company, involved in organized crime in India. He played a key role in the 1993 Bombay (now Mumbai) serial blasts, which killed over 250 people and injured hundreds.

Background & Criminal Activities

Born in Uttar Pradesh, Salem moved to Mumbai and became involved in the underworld during the 1980s and 1990s.

He worked closely with Dawood Ibrahim and was involved in extortion, contract killings, and arms smuggling.

He played a crucial role in supplying weapons for the 1993 blasts, which were allegedly orchestrated as retaliation for the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition.

Arrest & Extradition

After the blasts, Salem fled India and lived in multiple countries before being arrested in Portugal in 2002.

Following a lengthy extradition battle, he was handed over to Indian authorities in 2005 under a treaty that barred India from sentencing him to the death penalty.

Convictions & Sentences