1st India-Malaysia Security Dialogue: NSA Doval and Nushirwan Discuss Counter-Terrorism and Other Key Issues

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday, held the inaugural India-Malaysia Security Dialogue with his Malaysian counterpart, Raja Dato Nushirwan. The two sides discussed the global and regional security landscape and reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation in security, defense, and maritime sectors during the important meeting in New Delhi, as per the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

The first India-Malaysia Security Dialogue was co-chaired by Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Raja Dato Nushirwan Bin Zainal Abidin, Director General of the National Security Council of Malaysia, the Ministry of Externa Affairs (MEA) said.

"During the security dialogue, both sides exchanged views on the global and regional security environment and reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation in the security, defence, and maritime fields," MEA saidin a press release.

Deepen Cooperation in Counter-Terrorism

"The two sides agreed to deepen cooperation in counter-terrorism and deradicalisation; cyber security; defence industry; and maritime security," it said.

During the dialogue, they also explored ways to enhance cooperation in critical minerals and rare earths. It was agreed to institutionalise the dialogue by holding annual meetings, the MEA added.

The dialogue is an outcome of the visit of Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim to India in August 2024 at the invitation of Modi, the statement said.

During this visit, India-Malaysia bilateral ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and both leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral security cooperation, it said.