2 Brothers Killed Over Family Dispute in Beed; Eight Suspects Detained

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two brothers were killed and another seriously injured in an attack by a group over a dispute in Maharashtra's Beed district, police confirmed on Friday.

The police have detained eight persons in connection with the attack that occurred in Wahira village of Aashti tehsil on Thursday night, an official said.

The victims, Ajay Bhosale and his brothers Bharat and Krushna, who lived in Hatolan village, had gone to visit their relatives in Wahira in the afternoon.

The official said later in the night, a group of people, including their relatives, attacked the brothers with rods, sticks and sharp weapons.

While Ajay and Bharat died on the spot, Krushna sustained grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment in Ahilyanagar, he said, adding that Ambhora police have nabbed eight suspects.

According to police, the deceased had a criminal record with cases of theft against them. They had an old dispute with the attackers.