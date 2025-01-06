2 Cars With Same Number Plates Found Parked Near Taj Hotel in Mumbai, Probe Leads to Bizarre Loan Mystery

Mumbai: A desperate attempt by a Mumbai cab driver to escape the car loan cycle by forging his number plate led to a significant security scare at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Colaba today. The driver’s actions set off a chain of events that raised alarms at one of Mumbai's most sensitive locations.

Around noon, two Maruti Suzuki Ertiga cars arrived at the hotel, both displaying yellow registration plates, indicating they were registered for commercial use. When one of the vehicle owners noticed an identical car with the same number plate, he alerted the police, sparking immediate action.

Given the Taj Mahal Hotel’s history as a target in the 2008 terrorist attacks, it is under close surveillance by multiple security agencies. Upon receiving the alert, police swiftly tracked down the vehicles and brought them to the Colaba police station, where the drivers were questioned. A bizarre tale then unfolded.

Frequent Challans to SUV

Sakir Ali, the owner of a commercially used Ertiga SUV, had been receiving frequent challans and fines for over six months. Strangely, the car never visited the areas where these fines were issued, and he was also notified about toll evasion charges.

"When I was going to drop my client, I saw another car with the same number plate. The owner of the car with the same number plate tried to run away when I approached him. The traffic police caught him...I had complained about this earlier too, but no action was being taken...", Sakir said to the media.

At around 11:30 am today, while dropping a passenger at the Taj, Ali noticed another Ertiga with the same number plate. He attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled. Ali alerted the police, who then intercepted the car and brought it to the Colaba police station.

A Shocking Loan Mystery

Ali’s car is registered with the number MH01EE2388, while the other vehicle’s number is MH01EE2383. The driver of the second car admitted to changing the last digit to ‘8’ in an attempt to avoid loan recovery agents. He explained that he was struggling to pay the EMIs for the car loan and thought altering the number would help him avoid having the car seized. According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed no security breach motive. "The accused has primarily done it to save the car from being seized by a financial establishment," a police statement said, adding that a case was being registered against the owner.