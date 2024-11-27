Search icon
Published 14:20 IST, November 27th 2024

2 Construction Workers from Assam Killed in Earth Collapse in Arunachal

Two construction workers from Assam were killed and two others injured in Itanagar's Doni Colony on Wednesday as a mound of earth collapsed on them.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
2 construction workers from Assam killed in earth collapse in Arunachal | Image: PTI/representative

Itanagar: Two construction workers from Assam were killed and two others injured in Itanagar's Doni Colony on Wednesday as a mound of earth collapsed on them while they were digging to construct a retaining wall, police said.

The deceased were identified as Jahan Hemran (45) and Vijay Bag (46) of Dhekiajuli in Assam.

The two survivors were rescued after a five-hour operation led by police officer RK Jha in coordination with the State Disaster Response Force, police said.

The injured, Ganesh Oran and Joseph Dopnu, were admitted to the Ramakrishna Mission Hospital, they said.

A case of unnatural death was registered at the Itanagar police station to investigate the circumstances leading to the collapse, an official said.

Itanagar Capital Region's Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom expressed concern over violations of state laws governing earth-cutting activities.

He noted that despite multiple meetings with stakeholders, including elected representatives, illegal excavation and disregard for permissions from the Planning Authority persist.

"Such violations frequently lead to the loss of life and property. I hope citizens cooperate with authorities in the future and approach the Planning Authority to prevent such incidents," Potom said.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 14:20 IST, November 27th 2024

