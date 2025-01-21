2 Dead, One Injured in Gas Leak at Sikandarabad Factory: UP

Bulandshahr: In a facility in the Sikandarabad industrial area of Uttar Pradesh, a gas leak on Tuesday resulted in the deaths of two workers and the injury of another, according to police.

According to the authorities, the event happened at the BATX Energies business in the industrial area.

Gas Leakage in a Factory, 2 Death

District Magistrate Shruti said three workers were rushed to the hospital after gas leakage. Two died during treatment while the treatment of Girish, the third one, is underway, she said.

Of the two workers who died, Ankush is from Moradabad while Satyendra is from Gulavathi.

The factory has not resumed function yet and a trial is going on there, officials said.

The district magistrate said a probe has been ordered into the incident. She said the family members of the deceased will be given all possible help.

CM Yogi Express's Grief

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the accident and has instructed officials to expedite the relief work.

The chief minister has expressed condolences to the families of the people who died in the incident and has instructed for proper treatment of the injured person.

Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Prashant Kumar said after looking inside the factory, it appeared to be a battery recycling plant.

"Initial information that was received says the plant is still in the commissioning stage and it was being started today. Facts revealed that around 8.30 am, three people fainted due to gas leakage here and they were taken to the hospital," he said.

Kumar said as soon as the administration got the information, everyone immediately reached the spot. It was found that two people who were in the hospital died. The condition of one person was critical and he has been referred to Delhi, he said.

Investigation Underway

The factory management and officials have been called for their take on the incident, he said, adding that it is to be found out whether they took safety measures in the plant.

The ADM said the administration was trying to ascertain whether the technical requirements and norms were followed.

"All these things are a part of the investigation. We are also looking at the CCTV cameras installed there," he added.