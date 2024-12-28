Search icon
Published 13:38 IST, December 28th 2024

2 Drivers Charred to Death After Trucks Collide in Odisha

The accident took place near Pastikudi on National Highway-26 when the speeding truck rammed into another filled with rice, which was parked on the roadside.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
2 Drivers Charred to Death After Trucks Collide in Odisha | Image: META AI

Bhawanipatna: The driver and helper of a coal-laden truck were charred to death in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Saturday morning, after colliding with a stationary truck, police said.

The accident took place near Pastikudi on National Highway-26 when the speeding truck rammed into another filled with rice, which was parked on the roadside, they said.

Both the trucks caught fire after the collision, leading to the death of the two, a police officer said. The deceased are yet to be identified.

The driver of the rice-filled truck fled the spot, he said.

Firefighters from Bhawanipatna rushed to the spot and doused the blaze, the officer added.

An investigation into the accident is underway.

Updated 13:38 IST, December 28th 2024

