2 French Cyclists Track Google Maps To Reach Nepal From Delhi, End Up Reaching UP's Bareilly

Bareilly: Two French tourists cycling from Delhi to Kathmandu got stranded in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly after they reached near Churaili Dam, courtesy Google Maps!

The two were spotted by some villagers cycling at night and taken to the Churaili police outpost.

Police lodged the cyclists at the village Pradhan's house for the night and sent them on their way on Friday with route instructions.

Baheri Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh said French citizens Brian Jacques Gilbert and Sebastian Francois Gabriel had come to Delhi from France by flight on January 7.

"They had to go to Kathmandu in Nepal via Tanakpur from Pilibhit. Both foreigners were waylaid by Google Maps in the dark. The app showed them a shortcut via Baheri in Bareilly, which caused them to get lost and reach Churaili Dam," the CO said.

"When the villagers saw both the foreigners roaming on bicycles on a deserted road at 11 pm Thursday, they could not understand their language. To avoid any incident with the two foreigners, they took both of them to the Churaili police outpost," Singh said.