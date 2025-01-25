Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 2 French Cyclists Track Google Maps To Reach Nepal From Delhi, End Up Reaching UP's Bareilly

Published 11:17 IST, January 25th 2025

2 French Cyclists Track Google Maps To Reach Nepal From Delhi, End Up Reaching UP's Bareilly

Two French tourists cycling from Delhi to Kathmandu got stranded in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly after following Google Maps

Reported by: Digital Desk
2 French Cyclists Track Google Maps To Reach Nepal From Delhi, End Up Reaching UP's Bareilly | Image: X/Bareilly Police

Bareilly: Two French tourists cycling from Delhi to Kathmandu got stranded in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly after they reached near Churaili Dam, courtesy Google Maps!

The two were spotted by some villagers cycling at night and taken to the Churaili police outpost.

Police lodged the cyclists at the village Pradhan's house for the night and sent them on their way on Friday with route instructions.

Baheri Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh said French citizens Brian Jacques Gilbert and Sebastian Francois Gabriel had come to Delhi from France by flight on January 7.

"They had to go to Kathmandu in Nepal via Tanakpur from Pilibhit. Both foreigners were waylaid by Google Maps in the dark. The app showed them a shortcut via Baheri in Bareilly, which caused them to get lost and reach Churaili Dam," the CO said.

"When the villagers saw both the foreigners roaming on bicycles on a deserted road at 11 pm Thursday, they could not understand their language. To avoid any incident with the two foreigners, they took both of them to the Churaili police outpost," Singh said.

When Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya came to know about the matter, he spoke to both the French tourists and instructed police to guide them to their destination. (with PTI inputs)

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:17 IST, January 25th 2025

Recommended

Hospital Tried to Destroy Evidence...: Abhaya's Parents Make Big Claims
India News
Mentally Challenged Woman Gangraped In Goa; Five Held
India News
Swifties Baffled After Taylor's Reputation And Debut Disappears From...
Entertainment News
Amit Shah to Hold Public Meetings, Roadshow Ahead of Delhi Polls | LIVE
India News
How To Eat Dark Chocolate The Right Way, 7 Rules
Web Stories
Rajpal Mourns The Death Of Father, Says He Has Lost His ‘Jivan Ka Yodha'
Entertainment News
Faridabad Hit-and-Run: Speeding Scorpio Crushes 3 Students, 1 Dead
India News
DJ Unk, Iconic Atlanta Rapper, Dies At 43; Wife Pens Heartbreaking Note
Entertainment News
US SC Clears 26/11 Attack Convict Tahawwur Rana's Extradition to India
India News
Republic Day 2025: Tableaux of THESE 15 States to Participate in Parade
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: