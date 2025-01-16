2 Friends Returning From Himachal Killed as SUV Overturns in Delhi

New Delhi: Two friends returning from a trip to Himachal Pradesh were killed after their SUV overturned in the Alipur area of outer north Delhi early Thursday, an official said.

The deceased have been identified as Kartik Kakkar (20), a resident of Vikaspuri, and his friend Yashraj Sidhu (23), a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, police said.

The incident happened on the GT Karnal Road early Thursday when the two were returning after visiting Lahaul and Spiti Valley, and Kasol among other places in Himachal Pradesh. They were returning via Chandigarh.

According to the police, they received a call about the accident around 3.10 am. A team from the Alipur police station rushed to the spot and found the vehicle lying on the divider of the Sonipat-Delhi road.

They said police are also investigating if the Mahindra Thar met with the accident due to fog.

Police said Kakkar was a second-year student at a college in Delhi's Prashant Vihar and his friend, a graduate, recently started a clothing business.

"They travelled to Shimla on January 11. From Shimla, both visited different places and were returning to Delhi when the accident occurred on the GT Karnal Road near Bakauli Gaon at 3 am," a senior police officer said.

An officer said both the men were rushed to SRHC Hospital in the PCR van, the officer said.

"At the hospital, the investigating officer obtained details from two unknown people. The injured were referred to the LNJP Hospital for advanced treatment, but the individuals succumbed to injuries and was declared dead at 4:15 am," said the police officer.

He said they were brought to the hospital in the PCR van in unresponsive and unconscious state.

After completing the formalities, the hospital authorities handed over the MLC documents and the personal belongings of the deceased to the investigating officer. Both bodies have been shifted to BJRM Hospital Mortuary for further investigation and postmortem.

"No eyewitnesses could be located at the hospital. Returning to the accident site, the team conducted more detailed investigation. The crime team was summoned, and they performed an inspection of the site, including taking photographs. The details of the accident were then communicated to other officials," he said.

The damaged SUV was seized and taken into police custody through a seizure memo. The vehicle was transported to the Alipur police station.

Police have registered an FIR under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS at Alipur Police Station. The family members were informed about the accident.