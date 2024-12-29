2 Injured in Accident on Mumbai-Nashik Highway, Traffic Affected for Couple of Hours

Thane: Two persons were injured in an accident involving two heavy vehicles in the Thane stretch of Nashik-Mumbai highway on Sunday, which left traffic affected for two hours on the arterial road, officials said.

At around 7:30am, a cement bulker hit a stationary mid-size truck from behind, leaving two persons seriously injured and causing severe damage to both vehicles, Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"The injured persons are Mukesh Yadav (30) and Pankaj (25), driver and helper, respectively, of the cement mixer truck. They have been hospitalised. Police and emergency services personnel were deployed to clear the highway as the accident led to a jam several kilometres long," he said.

Traffic was cleared after two hours, the official added.

A police official said the cause of the accident is being ascertained, though prima facie it seems the driver of the cement bulker lost control of the vehicle.