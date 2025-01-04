2 Killed, 3 Injured After Speeding SUV Rams into Hut in MP's Betul

Betul: Two persons were killed and three others injured when a speeding SUV ploughed into a roadside hut in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred in Gondu Madai village, around 35 km from the district headquarters, on Friday night, an official said.

Chicholi police station in-charge Hariom Patel said the SUV driver lost control of the wheel and crashed into a hut.

He said the driver, Makhan Singh (26), and Dayaram Parte (45), an occupant of the hut, died on the spot.

Patel said three others were injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.