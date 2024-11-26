Published 14:44 IST, November 26th 2024
2 Killed in Car Accident on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura
The accident happened in an area under Baldeo police station when the car was going from Agra to Noida, Circle officer Bhusan Verma said.
Mathura: Two men died after the tyre of their car burst and the vehicle rammed into a divider on the Yamuna Expressway here on Tuesday, police said.
The accident happened in an area under Baldeo police station when the car was going from Agra to Noida, Circle officer Bhusan Verma said.
The car rammed into a divider when it lost control after one of its tyres burst, he said.
Those killed in the accident have been identified as Raunak Ahuja (30) and Vikas (28), the police officials said.
The bodies were taken to Agra by their family members and the post-mortem will happen there, they said.
