Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:44 IST, November 26th 2024

2 Killed in Car Accident on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura

The accident happened in an area under Baldeo police station when the car was going from Agra to Noida, Circle officer Bhusan Verma said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representational image | Image: X

Mathura: Two men died after the tyre of their car burst and the vehicle rammed into a divider on the Yamuna Expressway here on Tuesday, police said.

The accident happened in an area under Baldeo police station when the car was going from Agra to Noida, Circle officer Bhusan Verma said.

The car rammed into a divider when it lost control after one of its tyres burst, he said.

Those killed in the accident have been identified as Raunak Ahuja (30) and Vikas (28), the police officials said.

The bodies were taken to Agra by their family members and the post-mortem will happen there, they said. 

(Except for the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:44 IST, November 26th 2024

Recommended

Ancient 150-Year-Old Stepwell Uncovered in Sambhal During Excavation
India News
Australian Dad Introduces Virat Kohli To His Son In Most Adorable Way
SportFit
Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.