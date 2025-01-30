2 Terrorists Killed While Attempting To Infiltrate Along LoC In Jammu And Kashmir: Sources

Poonch: At least two terrorists were killed in a fierce encounter with the Indian Army, while the militants were reportedly attempting to infiltrate into the Indian territory on Thursday. The encounter erupted along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, while the terrorists were trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Jammu and Kashmir Police sources said three militants tried to cross into Poonch’s Khari Karmara. The security forces neutralised two were killed in the gun battle, and the third managed to escape back into PoK.