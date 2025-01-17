Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 20-Year-Old Polytechnic Student Kills Guard, Steals Rs 55K to Impress Girlfriend

Published 14:35 IST, January 17th 2025

20-Year-Old Polytechnic Student Kills Guard, Steals Rs 55K to Impress Girlfriend

Cops said that he stole Rs 55,000 from the guard's room and bought a bike worth Rs 32,000 to impress his girlfriend.

Reported by: Digital Desk
20-Year-Old Polytechnic Students Kills Guard, Steals Rs 55K to Impress Girlfriend | Image: Unsplash / Representative

New Delhi: A 20-year-old Polytechnic student from Bareilly Polytechnic College allegedly killed a security guard at a biscuit factory to cover up his theft and also used money to impress his girlfriend.

The boy identified as Ashutosh Kumar was arrested on Thursday.

Cops said that he stole Rs 55,000 from the guard's room and bought a bike worth Rs 32,000 to impress his girlfriend. The officials added that he also took his girlfriend to a restaurant and shopping

As per media reports, the student killed the 55-year-old guard identified as Kesar Prasad and stole money from his room.

Robbers Kill 2 Security Guards, Loot Rs 93 Lakh Cash Meant for ATM

Bike-borne armed robbers shot dead two security guards before decamping with Rs 93 lakh cash meant for filling the SBI ATM in the district headquarters town of Bidar on Thursday, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Giri Venkatesh and Shiva Kashinath. They were the staff of CMS Agency.

The staff had come to the ATM located on the busy Shivaji Chowk to fill the cash at 11.30 am, they said.

Sources said the robbers fired eight rounds to execute their crime.

Soon after the incident, police rushed to the spot and barricaded all the roads nearby.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:35 IST, January 17th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: