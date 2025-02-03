Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 17:55 IST, February 3rd 2025

21-Year-Old College Student Found Dead in Hostel in Kerala

A 21-year-old college student was found dead in her hostel room in Perumbavoor on Monday morning.

Reported by: Digital Desk
21-Year-Old College Student Found Dead in Hostel in Kerala | Image: Representative image

Kochi: A 21-year-old college student was found dead in her hostel room in Perumbavoor on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Aneeta Binoy, a native of Parampuzha in Kottayam district. 

She was a final-year degree student at Rajagiri Viswajyothi College of Arts and Applied Sciences.

According to the police, Aneeta was found hanging from the window panes around 7 am. 

A note addressed to her parents was recovered from her room.

Preliminary investigations indicate a suspected case of suicide. 

The Kuruppampady police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

(With PTI inputs)

Updated 17:55 IST, February 3rd 2025

