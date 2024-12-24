22-Year-Old Man Dies of Electrocution While Washing Clothes In Thane

Thane: A 22-year-old man from Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district died of electrocution in his house, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased identified as Rahul Dhanghar received an electric shock while connecting a pipe to the electric motor while washing clothes on Sunday afternoon. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, according to an official.

The police have filed a case of accidental death.

Meanwhile, a woman sustained severe injuries from electrocution in the early hours of Monday while accompanying her child to catch a school bus near Mohan Lodge in the city. Bhagyashree, 34, a resident of Venkatesh Nagar, was rushed to a private hospital after the incident.

The accident occurred when she stepped on a fallen electric wire from a street lamp while guiding her son, who has special needs, to his rehabilitation school bus. In a quick reaction, she pushed her son away, not only saving his life but also protecting several children on the bus.