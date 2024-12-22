Published 14:58 IST, December 22nd 2024
23 Dead in Two Crowd Crushes in Nigeria
At least 23 people died in two incidents in Nigeria on Saturday as crowds, mostly women and children, scrambled for charity, police authorities said.
Lagos: At least 23 people died in two incidents in Nigeria on Saturday as crowds, mostly women and children, scrambled for charity, police authorities said. In the state capital Abuja, at least 10 people died and many more were injured in a scramble to receive gifts of charity being distributed by the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama district.
In Okija in Anambra state, southeastern Nigeria, a crowd crush occurred after a member of the community provided presents including rice, grease and cash. State police confirmed 13 deaths, but eyewitnesses and Amnesty International Nigeria reported the toll at 20, along with additional injuries.
