Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 24-Year-Old Man Arrested For Opening Fire in Girlfriend's House After She Breaks Up With Him

Published 13:07 IST, January 18th 2025

24-Year-Old Man Arrested For Opening Fire in Girlfriend's House After She Breaks Up With Him

He said the accused, Ganesh Pandit Chavan, barged into his girlfriend's house and got into a heated argument with her.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
24-Year-Old Man Arrested For Opening Fire in Girlfriend's House After She Breaks Up With Him | Image: ANI/ Representational

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire inside his girlfriend's house after she broke up with him in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Saturday.

No one was injured in the incident that took place in Ambejogai on Friday morning, an official said.

He said the accused, Ganesh Pandit Chavan, barged into his girlfriend's house and got into a heated argument with her. When her family members intervened, he took out a firearm and shot at the woman's brother, who managed to dodge the bullet.

Chavan was nabbed within four hours of the firing. The police seized the weapon and a few bullets from his possession, the official said. 

(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:07 IST, January 18th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: