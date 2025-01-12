Search icon
Published 04:39 IST, January 12th 2025

25 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip In Sangam Ahead Of Maha Kumbh

Ahead of the official Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, around 25 lakh devotees took a holy dip in the Sangam

Reported by: Digital Desk
25 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip In Sangam Ahead Of Maha Kumbh | Image: FreePik

Mahakumbh Nagar: Ahead of the official Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, around 25 lakh devotees took a holy dip in the Sangam, marking an early start to the celebrations which begins on January 13. The ritual took place despite dense morning fog, with devotees making their way to the Mela area to participate in this sacred tradition.

The official confirmed that the crowd size was estimated using AI-enabled CCTV cameras installed in the Mela area, providing an accurate count of the number of people.

The next major bathing festival, coinciding with Makar Sankranti, will take place on January 14. The state government is expecting even higher attendance this year, with projections predicting over 45 crore devotees by the time the festival concludes.

In the previous Kumbh Mela held in 2019, a total of 25 crore people took part in the bathing rituals. This year, with increased anticipation and a large number of pilgrims arriving, authorities are preparing for an even bigger turnout.

The Maha Kumbh is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, attracting millions of devotees from across India and abroad to the holy confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati rivers.

 

Updated 04:39 IST, January 12th 2025

