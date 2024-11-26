Search icon
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 09:50 IST, November 26th 2024

Tributes Paid to Martyrs on 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Anniversary

Family members of the policemen, who lost their lives during the November 2008 attacks, also paid tributes to the martyrs.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tributes Paid to Martyrs on 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Anniversary | Image: PTI/ Representational

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the Mumbai terror attack in 2008.

Deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar also paid tributes at the martyrs' memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai, where senior police officials were also present.

Family members of the policemen, who lost their lives during the November 2008 attacks, also paid tributes to the martyrs.

As many as 166 people lost their lives and over 300 were injured after 10 terrorists from Pakistan launched simultaneous attacks in several parts of Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Ten armed militants from the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) entered the city via the sea and carried out a series of coordinated attacks across multiple high-profile locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, CST Railway Station, and Nariman House.

The attacks prompted global condemnation and led to significant changes in India's counter-terrorism measures.

Updated 10:12 IST, November 26th 2024

Devendra Fadnavis Eknath Shinde

