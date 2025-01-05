Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:06 IST, January 5th 2025

26 Myanmarese Deported To Their Country: Manipur CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that 26 Myanmarese, who entered India through the state's border, were deported to their country.

Reported by: Digital Desk
26 Myanmar nationals sent to their own country from Manipur | Image: X@NBirenSingh

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that 26 Myanmarese, who entered India through the state's border, were deported to their country.

Chief Minister Singh also said his government is committed to act against illegal immigration.

In a post on X, the chief minister said, "A group of 26 Myanmar nationals, who entered India through Manipur's porous border, were deported to their home country today." Singh also said that the state government "reaffirms its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to those fleeing war, ensuring their care and dignified departure".

"However, the state maintains a firm stance against allowing illegal migrants to stay back in Manipur," the chief minister said.

According to officials, foreigners were handed over to the authorities of Myanmar by representatives of the state police and the central forces in Moreh border town.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:06 IST, January 5th 2025

Recommended

PM Modi's 'AAPda' Dig at AAP, Arvind Kejriwal Hits Back | LIVE
India News
SC To Hear Contempt Plea Over Non-Compliance of Order on Dallewal
India News
Couple Killed, Two Injured in Car Accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway
India News
Vidya Balan's Team Reacts To Trolling Over 'PR Message' For Rohit Sharma
Entertainment News
Etihad Flight Aborts Takeoff At Melbourne Airport After Tyre Explosion
World News
4 Dead, 2 Missing as Vehicle Plunges into River in J&K's Kishtwar
India News
MP: CM Announces Name Change of Three Villages in Home District Ujjain
India News
Single Instance Of Following Not Stalking: Bombay High Court
India News
Veer Pahariya Is 'Very Grateful' To Work With Rumoured Ex-GF Sara
Entertainment News
Two Injured, Over 15 Homes Destroyed in Massive Fire in Manipur's Moreh
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: