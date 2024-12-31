26-Year-Old Indian-Origin Doctor Among Two Killed in UAE Aircraft Crash

New Delhi: A 26-year-old Indian-origin doctor was among two killed in a light aircraft crash off UAE's Ras Al Khaimah on December 26. The crash also claimed the lives of the pilot and co-pilot.

Sulaymaan Al Majid, was co-piloting the aircraft with a 26-year-old Pakistani woman when the accident occurred. He had rented the plane for a sightseeing trip with his family, who were at the aviation club to watch the flight, according to reports.

According to reports, Sulaymaan's younger brother was scheduled to take the next flight.

"We were looking forward to the New Year as a family, planning to celebrate together. Instead, our lives have been shattered. It feels like time has stopped for us. Sulaymaan was the light of our lives, and we don't know how to move forward without him," Sulaymaan's father was quoted as saying by the UAE-based newspaper.

According to the aviation authority, the crash happened shortly after takeoff near the Cove Rotana Hotel, located along the beach.

"Initial reports suggest the glider lost radio contact and later attempted an emergency landing. Despite resuscitation efforts, both occupants succumbed to their injuries," the aviation authority added.

Sulaymaan was a clinical fellow at the County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust in the UK, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was actively involved with the British Medical Association (BMA), where he served as Honorary Secretary and later as co-chair of the Northern Resident Doctors Committee. During his tenure, he focused on advocating for fair pay and promoting the reclassification of "junior doctors" to "resident doctors."