  270 Cartons of Smuggled Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 2.6 Crore Seized In Tripura, One Held

Published 18:03 IST, December 19th 2024

270 Cartons of Smuggled Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 2.6 Crore Seized In Tripura, One Held

More than 270 cartons of imported foreign cigarettes containing nearly 25 lakh sticks were seized in Tripura’s Dhalai district, police said on Thursday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Security forces, custom department seize smuggled foreign Cigarettes worth 2.6 cr in Tripura | Image: ANI

Agartala: In a successful anti-smuggling operation conducted by security forces, more than 270 cartons of imported foreign cigarettes containing nearly 25 lakh sticks were seized in Tripura’s Dhalai district, police said on Thursday. 

Police said that one smuggler has been arrested in connection with the case. 

According to an official release, one individual was arrested in connection with the smuggling activity. The seized foreign cigarettes are worth Rs 2.6 crore in the international market. 

25 Lakh Cigarette Sticks Worth Rs 2.6 Crore Seized 

In a similar operation earlier, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, seized 77 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes valued at Rs 1.1 crore in the Chhungte area of Mizoram's Champhai district.

"On December 16, 2024, Assam Rifles achieved another success in its ongoing fight against smuggling by recovering 77 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 1 crore (One crore ten thousand) in the Chhungte region of Champhai district," the official statement said.

The operation was launched following specific intelligence provided to the forces. The entire haul of smuggled cigarettes was handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, for further legal action.

"The operation was executed by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force representatives from Champhai, based on precise information, and the entire consignment has been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, for further legal proceedings," the release added.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:03 IST, December 19th 2024

