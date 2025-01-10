Search icon
Published 15:22 IST, January 10th 2025

3 Held with Gold Worth Rs 1.30 Crores in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Police seized gold worth Rs 1.30 crores and Rs 22.49 lakh in cash in Dungarpur district from 3 people.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rajasthan Police seized gold worth Rs 1.30 crores and Rs 22.49 lakh in cash in Dungarpur district from 3 people. | Image: X

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police seized gold worth Rs 1.30 crores and Rs 22.49 lakh in cash in Dungarpur district from 3 people they arrested during a campaign against illegal activities, an official said on Friday.

Bichiwada police station in-charge Kailash Soni said they received information about three persons illegally carrying gold and cash on a bus on Thursday night.

He added that a police team blocked the Ratanpur border in Bichiwada, Rajasthan, near Gujarat. The three suspects disembarked from the bus carrying a bag.

When their actions seemed suspicious, the police stopped the three youths and questioned them, Soni said.

During the search, about 1 kg 478 grams of gold and jewellery was found, valued at approximately Rs 1.30 crore. Cash worth Rs 22.49 lakh was also recovered, he said.

Since the three could not provide satisfactory answers regarding the source of the gold and cash, the police seized the items, Soni said. 

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 15:22 IST, January 10th 2025

