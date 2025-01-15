3 Killed, 15 Injured as Auto-rickshaw Hits Multiple Vehicles in Thane

Thane: Three persons were killed and 15 others injured when an auto-rickshaw hit a bus and some other vehicles on a highway in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place at 4.15 am on Mumbai-Agra highway near Khinavli bridge at Ghoteghar village in Shahapur taluka, they said.

The auto-rickshaw driver lost control over the wheels. As a result, the vehicle hit the road-divider, jumped the lane and collided with a private luxury bus, two cars and a tempo coming from the opposite direction, an official from Shahapur police station told PTI.

Three occupants of the bus died on the spot and 15 other persons, including the auto-rickshaw driver, were injured, he said.

The bus was on way from Nashik to Mumbai, the official said.

After being alerted, local police along with the emergency response teams rushed to the spot.

The injured persons were admitted to Shahapur sub-hospital and three of them were reported to be in a serious condition, the official said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the police added.