3 Killed, 2 Hurt as Trucks Collide Amid Dense Fog in Yamuna Expressway
Three persons were killed while two others were injured after three trucks collided with each other amid dense fog on the Yamuna Expressway.
Hathras: Three persons were killed while two others were injured after three trucks collided with each other amid dense fog on the Yamuna Expressway in the Sadabad area of Hathras district, police said.
As per police, a truck was towing another truck with a chain when it suffered a break down.
When the two drivers were trying to fix the glitch, a third truck coming from Agra side rammed into their vehicles from behind, killing all three drivers on the spot and injuring two others, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Ranjit from Hathras, Rahul from Faridabad, and Tarun from of Agra, police said, adding that the injured have been rushed to a hospital.
