  • 3 Killed, 2 Injured After Car Collides With Goods Vehicle in Chhattisgarh

Published 11:08 IST, December 4th 2024

3 Killed, 2 Injured After Car Collides With Goods Vehicle in Chhattisgarh

The incident took place on Tuesday night near Gotganwa village on Pratappur-Ambikapur road, a police official here said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
3 Killed, 2 Injured After Car Collides With Goods Vehicle in Chhattisgarh | Image: X

Surajpur: Three persons were killed and two others seriously injured when a car collided with a mini goods vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night near Gotganwa village on Pratappur-Ambikapur road, a police official here said.

As per preliminary information, four men from Govardhanpur in Pratappur (Surajpur) area were heading to Ambikapur in neighbouring Surguja district in a car when it collided head-on with a tomato-laden mini vehicle coming from the opposite direction, he said.

Three car occupants, identified as Priyanshu Patel (24), Dipak Patel (23) and Pushpendra Patel (21), died on the spot, the official said.

Another 21-year-old car occupant and the goods vehicle driver, aged 43, suffered serious injuries in the accident, he said.

The two injured persons were rushed to a local hospital from where they were shifted to Ambikapur medical college for further treatment, the official said. 

(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)

Updated 11:08 IST, December 4th 2024

