3 Killed, 4 Injured as Tractor-Trolley Overturns in Bihar's Khagaria

Khagaria: Three women were killed and four others injured after a tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned in Bihar's Khagaria district on Sunday, officials said.

"The accident took place when the tractor trolley was hit by an unknown vehicle... following which the driver lost control. The tractor-trolley overturned, trapping several occupants underneath. While three women died on the spot, four others sustained severe injuries. Immediately after getting the information, police reached the spot and took all injured to the nearest government hospital. Their condition is reported to be stable," the SHO told reporters.