  • News /
  • India News /
  • '3 km in 6 Hours': Over 300-Km Long Traffic Jam Chokes Roads to Maha Kumbh, Pilgrims Stranded for Hours

Published 11:13 IST, February 10th 2025

'3 km in 6 Hours': Over 300-Km Long Traffic Jam Chokes Roads to Maha Kumbh, Pilgrims Stranded for Hours

The traffic jams have brought the city to a standstill, with cars inching forward at a snail's pace and turning theroad leading to the Sangam into a parking lot

Reported by: Digital Desk
'3 Km in 6 Hours': Over 300-Km Long Traffic Jam Chokes Roads to Maha Kumbh, Pilgrims Stranded for Hours | Image: Republic

Prayagraj: As the rush of millions of pilgrims continues at the prestigious and once-in-a-lifetime event, the Maha Kumbh , a sea of vehicles, stretching up to over 300 kilometres, caused severe traffic disruptions along the roads in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, leaving hundreds of cars stranded. The world’s largest religious gathering has brought millions of devotees to the city, but over the weekend, many were unable to reach the Triveni Sangam – the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers – to take the holy dip due to the overwhelming congestion.

The massive traffic jams have brought the city to a standstill, with cars inching forward at a snail's pace. The stretch of road leading to the Sangam has been turned into a vast parking lot, while police have set up barricades to manage the orderly flow of vehicles.

Expressing their frustrations several travellers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, showing te scenarios at different parts and routes of Prayagraj.

One user said, "Stuck in traffic jam at #mahakumbh. There are children with us, and don’t know how have they planned the traffic routes? Despite govt’s assumption of 40cr people, there is no proper plan. 3 kms in 6 hours is too much in this heat.  @MahaaKumbh @myogiadityanath @nitin_gadkari"

Another said posted, "Huge respect to the residents, inhabitants, and the locals of Prayagraj. The traffic management is beyond inefficient however their patience is immaculate. #Mahakumbh  #prayagraj #YogiAdityanath"

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:23 IST, February 10th 2025

Maha Kumbh

