Published 23:55 IST, December 23rd 2024

3 Labourers Killed, 1 Injured In Soil Collapse At Construction Site In MP’s Sehore

At least three labourers died after they were buried under soil at a construction site in Siyagahan village of Budhni located in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore

Reported by: Digital Desk
Three labourers killed in Sehore soil collapse | Image: Republic

Sehore: At least three labourers died after they were buried under soil at a construction site in Siyagahan village of Budhni located in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district. According to the reports, as many as four labourers were buried in the soil, while digging soil for culvert construction. During the digging of soil, a huge pile of soil slipped into the dig burying all the four labourers. On information, the local police along with the team of firefighters and district administration rushed to spot and initiated a rescue operation.

A senior police official stated that all the injured were taken out of the debris and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where three of them were declared dead.

The police official identified the deceased as Karan (18), Ramkrishna alias Ramu, both residents of Vidisha district and Bhagwan Lal, a resident of Guna district. The injured has been identified as Virendra (25).

A case under relevant sections has been registered in the matter and a probe has been initiated. Further legal action is being taken into the matter. 
 

Updated 23:55 IST, December 23rd 2024

